Learn how to make a tea cocktail with the Perry Lane Hotel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The tradition of afternoon tea is making a comeback! There are several places in Savannah that now offer the formal service, including the Perry Lane Hotel.
The hotel’s new Afternoon Tea in the Library is available Sunday through Wednesday. They’re putting a Southern twist on the tradition and serving hot or cold teas, house baked pastries, tea sandwiches and more.
If you would like to try a spin on this at home, watch the video above to learn how to make a tea cocktail.
