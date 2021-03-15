Monday: Kicking of an occasional damp new work-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! The day begins dry and mild - not nearly as cool as mornings were last week. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s through the morning commute.
Under some clouds, temperatures warm through the 60s this morning and will peak near 70° by mid-afternoon; ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s around the area. Beaches may remain a bit cooler through the afternoon. Spotty rain is possible later today and this evening.
Patchy fog may develop tonight. Damp roads are possible Tuesday morning following early morning spotty rain. We’ll get a lull in the showers midday Tuesday followed by more scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling in from Middle Georgia later in the day; especially well west of I-95 and inland from Savannah. More scattered showers are possible Wednesday.
A cold front sweeps through Thursday with scattered downpours. A few storms may become severe Thursday afternoon. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Clearer, cooler weather builds in Friday ahead of a potential chilly weekend with clouds and showers by Sunday as a coastal low develops.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
