Savannah Police working to identify suspect who damaged a Waters Ave. business

SPD detectives are trying to ID a suspect in a criminal damage to property case. (Source: Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff | March 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated March 15 at 11:46 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who broke the window of a Waters Avenue laundromat on March 2.

Detectives say the suspect is a white male with dark hair, thick sideburns, a mustache and a small beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and black flip-flops. He faces crimes of criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

