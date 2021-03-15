Savannah Police working to identify suspect who damaged a Waters Ave. business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who broke the window of a Waters Avenue laundromat on March 2.
Detectives say the suspect is a white male with dark hair, thick sideburns, a mustache and a small beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and black flip-flops. He faces crimes of criminal damage to property.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.