Suspect charged with murder after shooting at Moss Pointe Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has charged a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at Moss Pointe Apartments on March 11.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers arrived at the scene off Abercorn Street and found two men with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital for treatment.
Joseph Wilder, 30, died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, March 14. He is the nephew of Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.
Bernard Greene was charged with murder in connection to this case on Monday, March 15.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with additional information on the subjects or any other violent crime incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm
