Tybee ‘Ireland’ turns green for St. Patrick’s Day in first annual celebration

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island homes and businesses are decked out in green for the first annual ‘Paint Tybee Ireland Green’ celebration. Organizers say the participation from the community exceeded their expectations and it’s been fun to see all of the creativity used in decorating the town.
“When we win it this year we want to maintain our crown for next year!” said competitor Nora O’Leary Missroon.
Giant shamrocks, rainbows and leprechauns are seen all over the island as more than 40 residents and business owners compete in the first ‘Paint Tybee Ireland Green’ contest.
“Tybee always loves to have a party. Let’s just create a party, let’s be the parade,” said Cindy Meyer, who donated prizes for the celebration.
With no parade for the second year in a row, the Tybee Post Theater staff knew they wanted to create an event to bring the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day alive while also showing the community what their support through the COVID-19 pandemic means to them.
“The theater is still here. We’re alive, we’re working, we’re thinking and we want to do things for the island,” said Virginia Ward, board president of Tybee Post Theater.
The houses and businesses are split up into two competing divisions. On Sunday afternoon four judges toured the three mile stretch of the island to check out the creativity and artistry.
“This is a big family event for us, so we wouldn’t miss this,” said O’Leary Missroon.
The O’Leary family says they’ve had tons of fun putting their masterpiece together and are eager to come out a winner.
“We already had all this stuff — the banner up on the house that says ‘The O’Leary Clan.’ We actually had a float in the parade one year,” O’Leary Missroon said.
One family says this holiday is their favorite. They even had a St. Patrick’s Day-themed wedding and, of course, that’s how their theme came to be.
“We have a little flower girl and a ring bearer. We have the mother and father of the groom. We had a lot of fun doing it!” said competitors Ashley and Connor Stille.
First, second and third place winners in the housing division will be awarded cash prizes donated by Meyer, a long-time supporter of the theater. The business that wins will get a trophy and bragging rights.
“We’ve loved being in the spirit and I’m just happy that so many people have participated,” said Ashley Stille.
The theater is encouraging residents to tour the homes. The winners will be announced live on Facebook from the theater at noon on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day.
