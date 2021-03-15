Where to stream the best picture Oscar nominees

— “Judas and the Black Messiah”: Shaka King’s tale of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and the FBI informant (LaKeith Stanfield) who helped lead to his assassination, scored nominations for both stars. It was released in February by Warner Bros. in both theaters and on HBO Max. The film, though, recently left HBO Max having streamed for one month. For now, it’s available just in theaters. For non-subscribers, it may become available for a $19.99 digital rental in coming weeks.