Atlanta’s Irish Consulate will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2021 with Savannah in spirit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Irish Consulate in Atlanta has made a habit of spending St. Patrick’s Day in the Hostess City, but that won’t be happening in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead Ciara O’Floinn, the new Consul General says she’ll be enjoying the festivities virtually.
Still fresh in her new role as the Irish Consul General in Atlanta, O’Floinn’s first trip to Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day won’t happen until next year.
“St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah is world-renowned, so I was really looking forward to getting to do that. Sadly, it wasn’t to be,” said O’Floinn.
Like the annual parade, O’Floinn’s trip was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she’s glad to see the holiday is still being celebrated, even if in a different fashion than normal.
O’Floinn says while the Consul won’t be here in person, they’ll be joining in spirit from afar.
“We’re engaging as much as we can virtually, supporting the Irish associations and community groups, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee in Savannah. Doing as much as we can to come together, and still using it as the platform that it is, St. Patrick’s Day, for really showcasing Ireland, building relationships and links for Ireland,” she said.
Like many, O’Floinn is optimistic things will be back to normal for St. Patrick’s Day next year, which she thinks will be just perfect.
“By the time we get to 2022, everyone will be very much in need of a celebration and a coming together. I think there’s no better time than St. Patrick’s Day to do that,” she said.
The City of Savannah and Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will also be a part of the celebration at the Irish Embassy in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Mayor Van Johnson and the parade committee filmed a video that will be shown during the Embassy’s virtual reception.
