Camera network helping Statesboro Police respond to crime

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Surveillance systems have come a long way since camcorders and VHS tape recorders. But even the most high-tech cameras cannot help police if they can’t access the footage.
From their office, Statesboro Police dispatchers can look over two apartment complexes and a handful of businesses. Capt. Jared Akins says it is thanks to the Fusus Network. Companies allow Fusus to upload their feeds where law enforcement can see them no matter what kind of cameras they have.
“Instead of going and having to find somebody on site who knows how to operate their system or finding somebody at 3 a.m. to get the footage, we just simply call it up and pull it,” Capt. Akins said.
He says the cameras give police a bird’s eye view before officers get on site.
“We’ll know if there’s a burglary happening at your business or a fight in your parking lot. That way, we know to send additional officers or let them know what we see,” Capt. Akins said.
He says Pinewood Manor and 111 South are the first to join. Right now, the city’s picking up the monthly fees.
“We’re not taking over their video system, not hijacking it. We are not using it for anything other than investigative reasons. They are sharing their video to help keep their community safer,” he said.
Capt. Akins believes a system like this would have helped in a parking lot shooting they had over the weekend where no one in the crowd of witnesses have come forward.
