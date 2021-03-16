Car Falls from Overpass on I-516

Savannah Chatham Police said someone pulled Calvin McMichael from his burning Chevy Avalanche. Police think McMichael lost control of the SUV while heading east on I-516 in the heavy rain. The car went over the guardrail and dropped 40 feet to the train tracks below, hitting an unoccupied train and bursting into flames. Paramedics rushed McMichael to Memorial Health University. He was later transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta with second and third-degree burns. At last report, he was in critical condition.