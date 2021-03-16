Car Falls from Overpass on I-516

A driver has a passerby to thank for pulling him from his burning SUV, after it went over the guardrail and plunged to the ground. It happened shortly after 3:30pm Saturday on I-516 at the Gwinnett Street overpass.
Savannah Chatham Police said someone pulled Calvin McMichael from his burning Chevy Avalanche. Police think McMichael lost control of the SUV while heading east on I-516 in the heavy rain. The car went over the guardrail and dropped 40 feet to the train tracks below, hitting an unoccupied train and bursting into flames. Paramedics rushed McMichael to Memorial Health University. He was later transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta with second and third-degree burns. At last report, he was in critical condition.
Police had to shut down part of I-516 for about 30 minutes while they investigated and cleared the accident scene. Investigators say speed and the weather were factors in the accident.
Reported by: Liz Flynn, lflynn@wtoc.com