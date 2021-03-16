Crews remove 3rd giant chunk of shipwreck off Georgia coast

In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, a towering crane straddles the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray, its interior decks exposed after the ship's bow was cut off and hauled away, off the coast of St. Simons Island, Ga. Salvage crews began Nov. 6 cutting the ship into giant chunks for removal. The vessel has been beached on its side since it overturned Sept. 8, 2019, soon after leaving port. (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo by Farrell Lafont of Gallagher Marine Systems via AP) (Source: Farrell Lafont/St. Simons Sound Incident response photo by Farrell Lafont of Gallagher Marine Systems)