Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-16-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area today before moving back to the north Wednesday. Upper level energy will impact the area late tonight. The best chance for showers and storms will be from 9pm to 1am. A strong cold front will move through the area Thursday afternoon. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! There will be scattered showers and the potential for some strong to severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds but and isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The best timing for severe weather is likely in the afternoon into early evening. The cold front pushes further south and east Friday into the weekend. Much cooler air arrives this weekend. Low pressure may develop along the front over the Bahamas and will slowly move away into next week.