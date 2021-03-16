Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-16-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area today before moving back to the north Wednesday. Upper level energy will impact the area late tonight. The best chance for showers and storms will be from 9pm to 1am. A strong cold front will move through the area Thursday afternoon. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! There will be scattered showers and the potential for some strong to severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds but and isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The best timing for severe weather is likely in the afternoon into early evening. The cold front pushes further south and east Friday into the weekend. Much cooler air arrives this weekend. Low pressure may develop along the front over the Bahamas and will slowly move away into next week.
Tonight will mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms after 9pm, lows 60-65.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! It will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms,. Storms may be severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms through 9pm then partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, highs in the low 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: S winds at 10-15 kts. Seas at 3-4 ft building to 4-5 ft. Tonight: SW at 10-15 kts, seas 4-5 ft subsiding to 3-4 ft after midnight. Wednesday: SW winds at 5-10 kts becoming SE in the afternoon, seas 3-4 ft subsiding to 2-3 ft.
