Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office increasing patrols to keep St. Patrick’s Day travels safe on the road

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day may not come with the usual fanfare this year, but Savannah and the surrounding areas are still expecting to see more visitors.
That means putting additional resources towards patrols. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to handle the holiday.
“There are several times during the year that we do ramp up patrols and with it being the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, we know festivities may be sidelined a little bit here but we still do expect quite a bit of traffic to be coming through our county so we will have our guys out there, maybe performing road checks and stuff like that,” Capt. Pete Hossalla said.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.