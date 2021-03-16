Free mediation service in Savannah for landlord-tenant cases when eviction moratorium expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced a new partnership between several non-profits that will help keep people in their homes when a federal eviction moratorium expires at the end of March.
The partnership is between the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire, the Economic Opportunity Authority, the United Way of the Coastal Empire and Georgia Legal Services to offer free mediation for private, non-subsidized landlord-tenant cases.
“The Mediation Center and community partners can anticipate that landlord-tenant mediation can resolve many COVID-related disputes without initiating eviction proceedings, which is better for everyone. Better for our court system, better for the landlord, better for the tenant,” Mayor Johnson said.
The mayor says the free sessions start next Monday, March 22, lasting through April 1.
