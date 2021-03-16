Port Wentworth Police investigating shooting off Augusta Rd.

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people.
Port Wentworth Police say it happened at Days Inn & Suites on Traveler’s Way late Monday night.
Police say the shooting took place in one of the hotel rooms, where they found one victim.
After arriving to the scene, they were then dispatched to a second location at Dunkin’ Donuts where they found another victim.
At this time police have not released any more information on the extent of injuries or any possible suspects.
