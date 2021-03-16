Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee feels financial impact of twice canceled parades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While we can’t hit the streets for the annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade for a second year in a row, the Savannah Saint Patrick’s Day Committee says it will take some green to make sure it can return.
Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is feeling the financial impact of having the parade canceled for two years in a row.
“Last year with the parade being canceled a few days before, we took a little bit of a hit as a parade committee because we issued refunds and gave back to the participants that weren’t able to actually celebrate the parade on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Ashley Norris, Vice Chairman of Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
Many people might not realize how much financially goes into the parade.
“People see the parade pop up on the street on the 17th and just figure that’s it. Not a whole lot went into it but throughout the year there’s tons of costs that are associated with putting on a parade: permits, your insurance liability. You’ve got excess number of expenses: different bands that we bring in from across the country and throughout the world,” said Norris.
The committee has gotten creative in trying to generate income like many other small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“The magazine is are main fundraiser for the parade and for the events that we put together. We’ve also gone into selling these lovely St. Patrick’s Day parade committee masks and we’ve got some Yeti-type cups,” said Norris.
Norris says the local community has been so supportive of the magazine and for the parade committee.
“It is faith and family and love of friends and community that keeps this organization going,” said Norris.
