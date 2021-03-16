Savannah travel numbers up for St. Patrick’s Day, helping relieve impact from COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Hilton Head International Airport officials say they’ve seen significantly more travelers recently. And things continue to pick-up.
Airport officials say travel into the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport is on the rise since the pandemic dramatically impacted it across the globe.
“More people are getting vaccinated and they’re getting back to travel, there’s spring breaks going on, but we’ve definitely seen an impact with the Southwest service as well,” said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development.
Southwest Airlines began service to Savannah Hilton Head International Airport last week, adding non-stop flights to five destinations from the airport on March 11.
Since the winter holidays, Lynah the airport has started to look normal again.
“It’s definitely a different looking airport now when you come in on a Thursday through Monday.”
The downtown Savannah scene has been lively the past few days for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and Lynah says the weekends that bookend it will be the busiest. However, she says Wednesday, which is typically a slow travel day, could see higher passenger numbers.
“Maybe we’ll have more than usual passengers on Wednesday, but it’s still not going to be nearly as busy as this weekend and the next weekend.”
Lynah says the numbers of travelers they’re seeing come through right now has a lot to do with people wanting to come to Savannah and explore.
“February we finished probably around 60 percent still lower than previous years, but for March we’re only expecting to be down about 30 percent.”
Lynah says given the time of year it is, they expect travel to be busy especially as more and more people get comfortable flying again.
“This is a start of an up climb we’ve been seeing. What the airline is giving us in seats, we see that they’re increasing the numbers so they feel confident that it is going to be an upward trend and that’s going to continue.”
