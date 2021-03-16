Tuesday: Chance of rain increases late in the day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and a bit humid, but dry this morning. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s in most communities through the morning commute.
Temperatures peak in the upper 70s to mid-80s away from the beaches this afternoon. The chance of rain increases a bit late this afternoon and evening; especially after 7 p.m. The greatest chance of rain is inland from the Savannah Metro this evening and tonight where a couple gustier thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m.
Saint Patrick’s Day features a lot of clouds, mild temperatures and spotty rain showers. Weather-wise, you can keep your plans, but remain aware that occasional, isolated rain, is possible.
The chance of rain increases Thursday as a cold front approaches. There is an Enhanced, three out of five, risk of severe weather Thursday. Have at least one way to receive severe weather alerts. The forecast improves later Thursday and Friday.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
