WATCH: The 2021 Jasper Green Ceremony in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Enjoy the 2021 Jasper Green Ceremony:
The event memorializes Revolutionary War hero Sgt. William Jasper. A Savannah military unit was named in his honor in 1842, The Irish Jasper Greens, but it honors all U.S. military, past and present, of Irish descent and otherwise.
Sgt. Jasper bravely recaptured his brigade’s banner during the Siege of Savannah despite being mortally wounded in the battle. On the day before St. Patrick’s Day every year, a wreath is laid at the Jasper monument in honor of the military.
The Jasper Green Ceremony is the only St. Patrick’s Day event in Savannah dedicated specifically to the military.
