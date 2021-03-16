Work begins for Statesboro park improvement projects

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Work is underway to expand two city parks in Statesboro.
In a matter of months, these two parks will have more features to offer for children and families in these neighborhoods.
County Commissioner Anthony Simmons spoke fondly of the place that’s now known as Luetta Moore Park.
“I grew up over here. Some of my memories are learning to swim. We had our own library over here,” County,” Simmons said.
Twenty years ago, the city, county, and the shared recreation department opened Mill Creek Regional Park. Since then, they’ve maintained Luetta Moore and Grady Street Parks, without growing them until now.
“The need for more social infrastructure...the parks, the pocket parks...those are the things that really add to the quality of life for people within a community,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.
They’ll rebuild a neighborhood pool here, add volleyball court at one and basketball at the other. They’ll also add picnic spaces along with more play equipment to make fun within walking distance for more people.
They hope to have most of this finished by the fall.
