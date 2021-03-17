Businesses feeling pandemic impact on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year the City of Savannah isn’t as crowded for St. Patrick’s Day as it normally is.
So what does that mean for businesses?
Normally River Street would be flooded with beer trucks and partygoers but this year it is a lot quieter than normal, but it’s still a good day for businesses.
As people walked along River Street, they definitely took advantage of shopping, eating, and all of the fun River Street has to offer, but things looked different from a normal year. Shop owners we spoke to said this has been slower than a normal holiday, but that’s what they expected.
We spoke to one business who says these crowds have actually worked to their advantage. They say normally St. Patrick’s Day crowds would be overwhelming and they would stay closed, this year smaller crowds mean a busy, but manageable day. For them that means a successful, fun holiday.
“Just having an extra day to make a little extra money is awesome. And it’s been really good. Everyone’s been super friendly, everyone’s just excited to be out and like, it’s not like, overwhelming like normal St. Patrick’s Day. It’s been nice and we’re making a decent amount of money and I think it’s going to pick up too. It’s been good so far,” said Alexa Sims, Assistant Manager of the Savannah Bee Company.
You are definitely still seeing the crowds and groups a normal year would bring into bars but you’re just not getting that street level of crowds which, considering many people on the street aren’t wearing masks, may be a good thing.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.