Community Champions: The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A central part of so many St. Patrick’s Days in Savannah, Father Patrick O’Brien captured the sentiment of this one with gratitude to the organization that provided a sense of St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.
“We had to do something. And so, to do these things and think out of the box, which was a challenge, but we were able to put it together, it feels good to be able to do something and accomplish our mission the best we could,” St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee General Chairman John Fogarty said.
When the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee had its signature event canceled by COVID for a second straight year, they came up with a way to let people celebrate the day anyway, holding several of the ceremonies that define the season privately and making them available virtually. In a way, saving Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day for people everywhere.
“I hope everyone was watching online and if they didn’t, they can click on our website - www.saintpatricksdayparade.com - and watch the replays of it. Gather you family together, have some corned beef and cabbage, spend some time with your family, remember the tradition and why we do what we do.”
What Savannah families do on St. Patrick’s Day is come together.
And the WTOC Champions with the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee made it possible for people to be together in spirit even if they were separated by distance today - united in celebration, in heritage and in history.
“We feel like we did a good job in presenting our celebration to everybody virtually with the help of WTOC, thank you. But now it’s time to look forward. I woke up this morning feeling a little sad, but also with a little anticipation. We came to the end of the day here with the ceremony we had at Emmet Park and a little relief, but a lot of anticipation of what is to come.”
