Crowds move to Plant Riverside to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There was a lot of green and a lot of smiles out at Plant Riverside’s Shamrocks and Shenanigans festival on Wednesday.
We talked to locals and visitors, who are all just excited to be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s different from years prior, but they say they are happy that Plant Riverside decided to host an event.
We spent the afternoon walking around outside Plant Riverside, and there was a good amount of people, but it was not crowded.
Usually on St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah, it’s hard to walk along River Street. Not the case at Plant Riverside. It’s pretty open. There are some people who are choosing to stay socially distant from others, and others who seem to be okay standing next to others.
We talked to some visitors, who still wanted to come to Savannah to enjoy the holiday.
“People are actually connecting because it’s not crowded, so you actually get to know one another. On a positive note, I know all this ‘It’s not shamrock fun,’ but on a positive note, everyone, like we ran into them last night and we’re seeing them again,” said Tiffany Martinez who is visiting from California.
“The people, the charm, it’s just too much fun,” said Jennifer Hill and Joey Rosa who are visiting from Florida.
Savannah leaders were concerned about this being a super spreader. We did notice most people didn’t have their masks on, but most of them were eating or drinking. However there are people who are following safety guidelines and wearing masks.
