Dave Turley’s Wednesday First Alert WX 3-17-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area today before moving back to the north tonight. A strong cold front will move through the area Thursday afternoon. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A broken line of showers and storms will move in from the west around Noon. There will be scattered showers and the potential for some strong to severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. The best timing for severe weather is likely in the afternoon into early evening. The cold front pushes further south and east Friday into the weekend. Much cooler air arrives this weekend. Low pressure may develop along the front over the Bahamas and will slowly move away into next week.