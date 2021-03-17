Dave Turley’s Wednesday First Alert WX 3-17-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area today before moving back to the north tonight. A strong cold front will move through the area Thursday afternoon. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A broken line of showers and storms will move in from the west around Noon. There will be scattered showers and the potential for some strong to severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. The best timing for severe weather is likely in the afternoon into early evening. The cold front pushes further south and east Friday into the weekend. Much cooler air arrives this weekend. Low pressure may develop along the front over the Bahamas and will slowly move away into next week.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 68-86.
Tonight will mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows 61-65.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! It will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms. Storms may be severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado and large hail. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms through 7pm then partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, highs near 70.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NE winds at 5-10 kts becoming E. Seas at 2-3 ft. Tonight: E at 5-10 kts becoming S at 10-15 kts after midnight, seas 2-3 ft. Thursday: S winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, seas 3-4 ft building to 4-5 ft.
