Falcons kicker posts about attacks against Asian Americans after shootings in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday in an Instagram post, Falcons kicker and Georgia Southern alum Younghoe Koo said he felt called to address “the rise in hate crimes against all races,” following the deadly shootings in Atlanta on Tuesday.
The post included a photo of his helmet sticker that reads, “stop the hate”.
The pro-bowler moved to the United States from Korea when he was 12.
His full post read:
“I am deeply saddened by the events that took place in Atlanta yesterday and although there is no definitive answer yet on what this investigation will bring, I feel now is the time to address the rise in hate crimes against ALL races over the last few years. As an Asian American, I have heard the jokes and name-calling. I often dealt with it by ignoring what was said and minding my own business. I don’t have all the answers, but I realize now more than ever that this is an issue that needs to be addressed and that ignoring it won’t help us do that. I know this one post won’t solve the problem, but I hope to help raise awareness on hate crimes against all.”
Koo just signed a new contract last week with the Falcons after he made 37 of 39 field-goal attempts, including each of his eight kicks from 50 yards or longer for the team in 2020.
