First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A severe weather outbreak is forecast across the mid-south and southeast Wednesday and Thursday.
As severe weather is ongoing well to our west Wednesday afternoon and evening, only spotty rain showers are in the local St. Patrick’s Day forecast. You should be able to get plans in just fine. We’ll wake up to a quiet Thursday morning with mild temperatures with a mostly cloudy sky and elevated humidity.
Severe weather will be possible across our area between lunch and dinner-time Thursday; between 1 and 7 p.m.
All forms of severe weather are possible with the strongest storms possible of producing hail greater than one inch in diameter, wind gusts to 58 MPH or stronger, isolated tornadoes and brief heavy rain.
There is a lot of wind energy with this storm system. Winds will gust to 30 or 35 MPH Thursday, even outside of thunderstorms. The strongest storms will be capable of producing 50 to 70 MPH wind gusts. The same setup that allows for gusty winds also increases the risk of isolated tornadoes.
A strong tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Make sure you have at least one way to get severe weather alerts in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday. Have a severe weather safety plan in-place and know where you and your loved ones will seek shelter if a dangerous storm approaches your neighborhood.
