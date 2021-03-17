Groundbreaking ceremony held for expansion of the Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited Savannah Wednesday to help break-ground on the expansion of the Savannah Convention Center.
Governor Kemp had three overarching messages. First, he says the expansion here, is huge.
Officials say it should pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy in coming years. The governor dug the ceremonial shovel along with other local and city leaders.
Second, Governor Kemp says the timing of this is critical. He says the fact they were able to secure a project of this size during a pandemic is unheard of.
Finally, Kemp says this project will be a job-maker. He says that’s big for a service industry that has been devastated by COVID.
Kemp says it’s a sign, of hope.
“To me, that’s what this signals. there’s so much hope with this expansion of this facility. so much hope in this city and this area of our state. I’ve been so proud to work with people down here on the ground. I’m just very optimistic,” said Gov. Kemp.
