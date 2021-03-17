Schools announce closures and virtual instruction on Thursday due to severe weather threat

Savannah, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have announced closures and transitions to virtual instruction on Thursday, March 18 due to the threat of severe weather.
- Evans County School System will be closed on Thursday, March 18 according to a statement from the system. All activities, including extracurriculars, are canceled. Evans County School System plans to resume normal operations on Friday, March 19. Students will make up the day on Thursday, May 27.
- Hampton District One schools will conduct all classes virtually on Thursday, March 18 according to a statement from the district. Students should log on Thursday morning to receive instructions from their teachers. Meal deliveries have been canceled because buses will not be running.
