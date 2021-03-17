Mass vaccination site set to open in Chatham County

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A mass vaccination site will officially open to the public on Wednesday, March 17, in Chatham County.
The state-run site will open at 8 a.m. on the campus of Gulfstream Aerospace, just off of Interstate 95 near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. The goal is to give out around 2,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency vaccine site is looking to make the experience as quick and as user-friendly as possible, estimating they can get folks through the lines in about 4-6 minutes.
A GEMA representative says since the holiday festivities aren’t occupying as much time as in years past, now would be a good opportunity to get signed up for the vaccine.
“A lot of the festivities have been greatly scaled back. There’s no parade or anything like that coming. But if you have time off that you would’ve normally spent doing something on Saint Patrick’s Day, we encourage you to spend that time getting set up for your vaccine instead,” said Lisa Rodriguez-Presley, GEMA External Affairs.
The Chatham County site is one of five new mass vaccination sites that are opening on St. Patrick’s Day in the state. The sites will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Four other state-run vaccination sites opened recently in Georgia.
If you are a Georgia resident, you can register online to make your appointment. Even if you don’t qualify just yet under the accepted categories, you are still encouraged to pre-register. Just go to MyVaccineGeorgia.com and click on the “Yes I’m Eligible” button. On the next page, scroll to the bottom and fill out your pre-registration information. Officials will then contact you with more details to make an appointment.
