Savannah Police working to locate suspect in violent crime investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department detectives are working to locate a suspect in a violent crime investigation.
Police say 19-year-old Xavier Dennis is wanted on multiple charges stemming from a violent crime incident that occurred earlier this year. They say he could possibly be in the North Florida area.
Anyone with information on Dennis or his location should contact police immediately.
Tipsters can call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal here.
