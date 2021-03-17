St. Patrick’s Day festivities head to the water to adhere to COVID guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few celebrated St. Patrick’s Day differently this year with a socially-distanced boat parade to Hutchinson Island.
“Today is the inaugural Shamrock Ships Flotilla and we are standing in the middle of the Shamrock Ships soirée,” Savannah Ships Flotilla founder David Moses said.
Forty-seven boats floated along the Savannah River in between River Street and the Savannah Convention Center decked out in gear to celebrate St Patrick’s day and raise some money.
“The goal of this event is to raise some money for charity, celebrate safely above all else, and bring live events back to life safely.”
The money was raised through ticket sales and the boat parade competition.
“And our eight esteemed judges led by our Grand Marshal Craig Marshall, new state Fire Marshal of Georgia, determines who’s got the best decorations and the best shop spirit.”
The parade was planned in a relatively small timeframe.
“Last November, we put on a wonderful show, culminating with a fantastic fireworks performance, and I thought to myself well if we could do a boat parade for Christmas, maybe we could do a boat parade for St. Patrick’s Day.”
And it was supposed to act as a safe alternative for those who were missing the classic Savannah parades.
