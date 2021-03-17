Top Teacher: Tamaris Detson

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “This year is like my first year. It is like starting over again and learning the ropes again. It’s been challenging in a different way.”
Damaris Teston has been a teacher for 18 years, but this year has been unlike any she’s ever experienced. The reason it is like brand new is because Teston is teaching virtual students this year at Ebenezer Middle School.
“Being virtual it’s super hard to create those relationships, but it can be done and developed if you listen and talk with your students,” she said. “And seeing their faces and telling them about their learning, that goes a long way with them.”
Teston says she has also listened and talked with other teachers in the district for help this year.
“So, I have built relationships with other teachers throughout the county, with people who I never would have been able to build those relationships with had I been a traditional teacher this year,” she said. “So, I am definitely leaning on other people for different things this year.”
“Her positivity, her leadership in my 6th grade science classes and the teachers has really brought the camaraderie and just the content knowledge she is a phenomenal teacher,” Principal Tammy Jacobs said.
“I hope they remember how to treat other people. and how to pay it forward. and to give back not to I hope they remember me as kind and nice and I hope they learned from that to become more like that person,” Teston said.
