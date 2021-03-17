WATCH: Celtic Cross Ceremony in Emmet Park in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 37th Celtic Cross Ceremony is being held Wednesday in Emmet Park in Savannah. It’s one of several traditional ceremonies going virtual this year because of the pandemic.
Because of the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, the core of this ceremony is limited to 50 people all within a roped-off area. Following an introduction from the master of ceremonies, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah, Stephen Parkes, will offer the invocation and later bless the wreath that will be set at the Celtic Cross monument.
Looking at the program, there are 13 groups represented, including the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. The committee’s chairman explained earlier that even though the pandemic placed restrictions on Wednesday’s ceremony, they still wanted Savannah’s Irish community to be represented.
“All the different organizations will have representation here. And that’s how we had to focus on it. Because really, it’s something that celebrates our heritage and everybody’s a part of that. So, every Irish organization in Savannah will play a part, will have some representation here,” said John Fogarty, General Chairman, Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
The ceremony is expected to start around 11 a.m. and is expected to last about 45 minutes.
