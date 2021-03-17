Wednesday: A spotty St. Patrick’s Day chance of rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and a bit muggy out the door with some patchy fog and sprinkles around. Patchy dense fog is possible through 8 a.m. Under lots of clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon.
Only spotty rain is in the forecast through this afternoon with an, occasionally, breezy south wind. Temperatures cool back into he 60s after sunset with increasingly breezy, mostly dry weather.
The chance of rain, storms and severe weather arrives tomorrow. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. The day begins quiet and mostly dry Thursday morning with mild temperatures. It’ll warm to near 80° by noon and temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid and upper 80s.
A broken line of strong, to severe, thunderstorms sweeps through during the afternoon. All forms of severe weather are possible Thursday afternoon. Have, at least, one way to get weather alerts and updated forecasts. The forecast dries out Thursday evening as cooler air filters in.
An isolated shower is possible later Thursday and a chilly rain may move back in this weekend as a coastal low develops offshore.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day,
Cutter
