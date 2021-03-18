Appointments no longer required for mass vaccination site in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Appointments are no longer required for the Chatham County mass vaccination site.
GEMA officials announced on Thursday appointments are no longer required to receive a vaccine at the COVID vaccination site in Chatham County. Anyone eligible for the vaccine under the state guidelines can simply drive up and register on site.
GEMA officials simply ask that you anticipate the process taking a few extra minutes if you chose not to register beforehand.
The site is located on the campus of Gulfstream Aerospace, just off Interstate 95 (exit 104) near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. The site open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They hope to give approximately 1,100 shots each day.
Transportation is available to Chatham County residents who need a ride. Please call (912) 856-4563 to schedule a ride.
For those who would like to register and pick an appointment slot, please visit myvaccinegeorgia.com.
