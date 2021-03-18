Beaufort Police stepping up patrols after shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A shooting on March 4 in the City of Beaufort has the police department stepping up their patrols.
Since then, officers have already made two separate arrests.
Police say that when they were investigating the shooting that happened on March 4 they found most of the bullets were actually coming from inside the complex towards the outside which is why they say more patrol is important. To protect not only the residents inside the complex, but also the surrounding neighborhoods.
“That area over there across the street has always been that problem. For years. It’s been that way for years,” said neighbor Shylethia Simmons.
Shylethia Simmons and her family live directly across the street from the Spanish Trace apartment complex.
“It’s actually hurtful because I have two small kids. They can’t even play outside because of random shootings.”
But now the Beaufort Police Department increased its activity in the neighborhood.
“In response to that and it’s, sometimes we do have a lot of random shots fired calls in that complex, we’ve stepped up our patrol efforts in there,” said Deputy Chief Darrell Gruel.
Officers are making more stops, talking to the drivers, and patrolling the complex at least a few times every shift.
“We are hoping to make them more secure.”
Police say the patrol is supposed to make neighbors safer.
“I really do think it’s a good idea. Everyone says they want change and they want a lot of things to stop. It’s only going to stop with this start,” said Jasmine Linnen.
But those who have lived there wonder if this will be enough.
“I mean, you can arrest them, for what? They’ll get out, and then they’ll do it again.”
“I still wouldn’t feel comfortable. They’ll find a way out of it. They’ll find a way to shoot the minute a police leave.”
Police say they will continue to patrol the area at an increased rate until they don’t see the type of activity they were seeing before.
