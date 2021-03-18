Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-18-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A broken line of showers and storms will move in from the west this afternoon. There will be scattered showers and the potential for some severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail but tornadoes can not be ruled out. The best chance for severe weather will likely move off the coast around 5pm. A cold front will push through the area today into the weekend. A second cold front moves through Friday with some clouds and much cooler air for the weekend. Low pressure will develop along the front over the Bahamas and will slowly move away into next week.
Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Showers and storms will impact the area through 5pm. Damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail are possible so have a way to receive weather alerts! It will be warm and breezy with wind gusts up to 30mph. Highs 78-83.
Tonight will be partly cloudy early then clear, lows 48-55.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, highs near 70.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: S winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to25 kts. Seas at 3-4 ft building to 4-5 ft. Tonight: SW at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts becoming W after midnight, seas 4-5 ft subsiding to 3-4 ft. Friday: W winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts becoming NW at 10-15 kts in the afternoon, seas 3-4 ft.
