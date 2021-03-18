Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-18-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A broken line of showers and storms will move in from the west this afternoon. There will be scattered showers and the potential for some severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail but tornadoes can not be ruled out. The best chance for severe weather will likely move off the coast around 5pm. A cold front will push through the area today into the weekend. A second cold front moves through Friday with some clouds and much cooler air for the weekend. Low pressure will develop along the front over the Bahamas and will slowly move away into next week.