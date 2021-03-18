First Alert Weather Day: Scattered strong to severe storms roll through Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A broken line of rain and storms is forecast to sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. A few severe storms, producing all forms of severe weather, are possible.
Severe weather will be possible across our area between lunch and dinner-time Thursday; between late morning and mostly before 6 p.m. It’s a tricky severe weather setup. This will not be a solid line of severe weather. Some communities may be impacted by severe weather conditions while others only see “normal” rain and thunder or no significant storminess at all.
It is impossible to know which communities will be most significantly impacted more than an hour or two in advance.
The strongest storms will be capable of producing hail greater than one inch in diameter, wind gusts to 58 MPH or stronger, isolated tornadoes, and brief heavy rain.
There is a lot of wind energy with this storm system. Winds will gust to 30 or 35 MPH Thursday, even outside of thunderstorms. The strongest storms will be capable of producing 50 to 70 MPH wind gusts. The same setup that allows for gusty winds also increases the risk of isolated tornadoes.
A strong tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Make sure you have at least one way to get severe weather alerts in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday. Have a severe weather safety plan in place and know where you and your loved ones will seek shelter if a dangerous storm approaches your neighborhood.
