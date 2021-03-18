Free rides available to the Chatham Co. mass vaccine site

“This is one opportunity to get to hopefully reach the people that don’t have access immediately or may not think that they have access immediately. There are people that probably live in Pooler or Bloomingdale or maybe in other portions of Downtown Savannah that don’t feel like they have access to those vaccine clinics. This is a way for them to have access have the transportation and we ultimately just want to get people vaccinated, that is our goal,” CEMA Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Chelsea Sawyer said.