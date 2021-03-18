Free rides available to the Chatham Co. mass vaccine site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the mass vaccination site officially open at Gulfstream, Chatham County leaders knew transportation might be a challenge for some in the county. That’s why they formed a new partnership to help provide rides.
“We want to make it accessible to anyone that needs it.”
As of Thursday, Chatham County resident can get a free ride to GEMA’s mass vaccine site at Gulfstream.
Leaders say once you have an appointment or know what time you are planning to go you can call and reserve a free ride, but they must be made by 3 p.m. the day before for planning. Leaders say they will have ADA accessible vans and buses upon request. Their hope is to help all those who want to be vaccinated in the county.
“This is one opportunity to get to hopefully reach the people that don’t have access immediately or may not think that they have access immediately. There are people that probably live in Pooler or Bloomingdale or maybe in other portions of Downtown Savannah that don’t feel like they have access to those vaccine clinics. This is a way for them to have access have the transportation and we ultimately just want to get people vaccinated, that is our goal,” CEMA Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Chelsea Sawyer said.
The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8-5. Leaders ask you sign up for a ride as soon as possible by calling 912-856-4563.
