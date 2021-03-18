New vaccination site to open next week in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - If you are waiting to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Beaufort County things may be changing soon.
Two major vaccine locations are merging at a new more central location in Bluffton.
Normally when you go to the rec center in Bluffton, it’s for your kids basketball game or maybe even to vote. But now, you could be coming to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital will no longer be running vaccine clinics out of their buildings. Instead, they will be using the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Bluffton.
The larger space will allow the hospital group to get more vaccines distributed to more patients every single week. This week at both locations the hospitals will be giving a couple thousand vaccines total.
Next week at Buckwalter, they will be able to increase that number to 3,000 vaccines given in a week. That’s nearly 430 vaccines given a day. The hospital says the space will be a huge advantage to those getting the vaccine
“It’s a big basketball gym. It will allow us to dramatically increase the number of vaccines that we are getting every single week, but it will also provide a much better experience for individuals coming in to get vaccinated. It will give them a lot of room to spread out, it will allow them to wait indoors longer,” said Hilton Head Regional CEO Jeremy Clark.
They say they are aware this change could be inconvenient for those who liked how close the previous location was to Hardeeville or Hilton Head residents. But they say this allows more people from all over Beaufort County to get the vaccine
All appointments will still be made through VAMS, and if you are still facing cancellations the hospital should be reaching out to you directly to reschedule.
