RBC Heritage holds virtual media day

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Like most meetings these days, the RBC Heritage Media Day went virtual Thursday morning, with reigning champion Webb Simpson and tournament officials previewing next months tournament on a Zoom call.
In 2020, the course was closed to spectators, and other than the people renting houses, it was pretty empty. For 2021, they are allowing fans back inside Harbour Town Golf Links.
Wednesday, officials announced that three ticket offerings for this year’s tournament are already sold out.
Simpson said having people watching from the homes made it more normal last year, but he’s looking forward to having some fans back this time around.
“It was fun because we did have some fans in their back yard on the back nine last June, so that was neat- hearing the crowd on 18 when I putted out, but I miss the fans,” Simpson said. “I miss the noises. I miss the roars. I don’t miss the ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ when you lip out a par putt, but that’s just part of it, but yeah, we’re on the right track I think.”
Simpson will look to defend his title next month against another strong field that includes the worlds top ranked golfer, Dustin Johnson.
The 53rd RBC Heritage will be played on Hilton Head Island at Harbour Town Golf Links April 12-18.
