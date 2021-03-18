Ribbon cutting held for Claxton airport expansion

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-million dollar project at the Claxton-Evans County airport that locals hope will help protect pilots and attract new business to town.
Expansions at the Evans County airport help current users land and take off safer, but it can also help attract those flying by to “pull over” here for a stop.
The airport now includes a 5,000 foot parallel taxiway that keeps planes on the runway less time, reducing the chances of an accident. Caughey Hearn heads the city-county airport authority. He says people would be surprised at the traffic they see here. They’d also be shocked how much the airport matters.
“When any business looks at locating or expanding in a community, they want to make sure that community has a functional, healthy, and vibrant airport,” said Hearn.
Governor Brian Kemp praised the community’s use of federal and state grant money with local funds to pay for the $4 million project which included clearing land, leveling and paving. He says projects like this help him promote the parts of Georgia away from big cities.
“For us, trying to strengthen rural Georgia, continue to have economic development prospects and ingenuity in all parts of the state no matter your zip code. These things matter,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
If one of those stops brings a new industry with more jobs and revenue to the community, this will feel like an even wiser investment.
