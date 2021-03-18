SC reports another increase in new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and an almost two-point jump in percent positive.
The report included 856 new confirmed and 357 probable cases; 6 confirmed deaths and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 457,217 confirmed cases, 80,281 probable cases, 7,896 confirmed deaths and 1,042 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 18,794 individual test results that the agency received on Sunday that showed a positive rate of 6.3%, up from 4.5% in Wednesday’s report.
To date, the state has performed 6,433,793 COVID-19 tests.
