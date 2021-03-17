Thursday: Scattered, nasty storms rolling through

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mild and muggy with areas of fog this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s in most communities. The morning weather pattern is pretty quiet.
A risk of severe weather peaks between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. across our area. More specifically, the risk of severe weather peaks between 2 and 4 p.m. around the Savannah Metro. A broken line of storms rolls through our area today. A few storms within this broken line could become severe with wind gusts to 70 MPH, half-dollar size hail and isolated tornadoes.
Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts.
Temperatures peak in the 70s well inland and low to mid-80s along the Interstate 95 corridor. Temperatures cool once the rain begins or passes your area. Dry weather returns heading into the evening.
Friday features cooler weather with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon. A spotty shower is possible. Temperatures become much chillier this weekend as windy, cloudy and occasionally damp weather arrives in the forecast.
A coastal low will develop and hang out this weekend - creating dreary weather; especially along the coast.
Have a great day,
Cutter
