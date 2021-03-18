Walking tours for Women’s History Month at the Massie Heritage Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is Women’s History Month! Massie Heritage Center has a series of walking tours available for you to learn about some of the women who made history in Savannah, including educator Susie King Taylor, preservationist Emma Adler, and author Flannery O’ Conner.
Curator Steve Smith says these tours are a great way to learn, especially as the pandemic stretches on.
Tours are scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, Thursday, March 25, and March 30.
Each tour will begin at the Massie Heritage Center at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15.
Tour group sizes are limited to 20 people to maintain social distancing.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.