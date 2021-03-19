CCPD to host virtual meeting for east Chatham Co. residents, business owners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department will host a virtual meeting for east Chatham County residents and business owners on Monday, March 22.
The meeting is an opportunity for people to hear from Chatham County Police Department Chief Jeff Hadley, CCPD Command Staff, and the East Chatham County Neighborhood Liaison Officer. After a brief presentation, the meeting will focus on a discussion/question and answer session, where residents can voice concerns and hear how the police department is working to address them.
The virtual Zoom meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. To participate, click here and enter the following info:
- Passcode: 091288
- Webinar ID: 833 6569 9423
The meeting can also be viewed on the Chatham County Government Facebook page and the Chatham County Police Department Facebook page.
