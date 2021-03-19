Colleton Co. schools host e-learning days for staff vaccinations

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says they will be hosting several e-learning days to help teachers and staff get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
School district officials say all Colleton County School District employees that have direct contact with students will be eligible to receive the vaccine during Phase 1b. This will include teachers, teacher assistants, substitutes, custodians, student nutrition workers, bus drivers.
March 18, March 19, April 15, and April 16 will be all-virtual learning days for teachers and students, CCSD officials say.
In order to help CCSD employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the district says they have partnered with Fetter Health Care Network to help host two vaccine clinics.
The first dose clinics will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 at the Colleton Recreation Complex located at 280 Recreation Lane in Walterboro.
Officials say the second dose clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 15 at the Colleton County High School.
District leaders are reminding patients to remember that for the vaccine to be effective, participants must attend both vaccine clinics and receive both dose one and dose two.
Additionally, they say there is no out-of-pocket cost to receiving the vaccine, but proof of insurance will be needed to cover vaccine administration fees.
