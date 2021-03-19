Cut the nets! HHCA gets to celebrate their new title in their new gym

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Last month, Hilton Head Christian Academy girls basketball completed the three-peat in Sumter, South Carolina, winning the SCISA girls 2A state title, but due to COVID, they weren’t allowed to do the ceremonial net-cutting- so they brought the net home.
“I thought we were sort of short-changed up in Sumter, because they wouldn’t let us do it there, to bring the idea back here and do it in front of the student body and the parents was even more special,” said Head Coach Kenny Conroy.
Cutting down the nets is a tradition in basketball when you win a title- a tradition the Eagles have gotten used to.
“This year I didn’t think we were going to do it, because when we won they said we weren’t going to do it there, so it’s really good that Coach Conroy was able to get us in here,” said senior Dior Shelton.
They had the net that was used during their title game, and brought it into their new fieldhouse- a net cutting instead of a ribbon cutting.
“Yeah it’s really exciting, this being the first thing that’s happening here,” said sophomore Abby Peduzzi.
Hilton Head Christian plans to win a lot of games in their new gym, so it was fitting that the first event there would be celebrating their third-straight title.
“You know, you only win a state championship now three times,” senior Mary Yanker said with a laugh.
Conroy says he isn’t too big on celebrations, but in a year unlike any other, he was glad they could bring this celebration home.
“You know, we don’t ever want to celebrate ahead of time, so we don’t do tunnels to go out to busses or anything like that- we’ll celebrate afterwards, so it’s been great the last three years to come up with a celebration,” Conroy explained. “It’s special just to have everybody here.”
The Eagles lit up the new scoreboard with the final score from that title game against Palmetto Christian, 48-33.
Shelton also signed to play basketball at Claflin University. She scored over 1,200 points in her career at Hilton Head Christian.
