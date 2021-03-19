First Weekend of Spring will be cloudy, chilly, and damp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a bright but breezy day with very comfortable temperatures; two of those will change this weekend. A backdoor cold front is going to slide in from the north this evening bringing clouds and the winds will remain, and as our temperatures dip, we’ll track morning wind chills.
Enjoy the rest of the Friday, with temperatures near 60° at 7:36pm sunset, by midnight we’re in the 40s.
Daybreak Saturday 41° will feel like 35° with a 10-15mph NE breeze, mostly cloudy, and dry. Cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions will prevail with breezy conditions gusts 25-30 mph occurring near the immediate coast. A coastal low will push closer to shore and produce drizzle in the afternoon and some steadier rain as we close out the day. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s. We’re supposed to be around 72° for the beginning of Spring. Spring Equinox is 5:37 a.m. Saturday.
Daybreak Sunday: 45° feels like 38° with those winds that won’t slack off through the weekend and the day starts wet then dries out after lunch as that low pulls away from Georgia coast. Highs will be closer to 60° on Sunday.
The work week starts dry with more seasonable temperatures 50/70 and mostly sunny for both Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday we’ll be in the upper 70s with slowly increasing rain chances through the end of the week perhaps some evening storms Thursday into Friday morning.
*SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. A GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING* Saturday: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Sunday: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon.
Moderate Risk for rip currents Saturday and Sunday and a High Surf Advisory could also be needed this weekend for 5+ foot breakers.
Stay Safe!
~JErtle
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.