First Weekend of Spring will be cloudy, chilly, and damp

Daybreak Saturday 41° will feel like 35° with a 10-15mph NE breeze, mostly cloudy, and dry. Cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions will prevail with breezy conditions gusts 25-30 mph occurring near the immediate coast. A coastal low will push closer to shore and produce drizzle in the afternoon and some steadier rain as we close out the day. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s. We’re supposed to be around 72° for the beginning of Spring. Spring Equinox is 5:37 a.m. Saturday.