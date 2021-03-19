Friday: Chillier, cloudier, showery weekend

Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon under some clouds. There is an isolated chance of rain. The chance of rain lingers through the weekend with breezy winds and chilly temperatures as a coastal low organizes offshore and scoots northeastward. The chance of rain is greatest along the coastline; gradually diminishing as you go inland. Overall rain accumulations will be light, or less than one-half inch. Accumulation tapers down to zero further inland.