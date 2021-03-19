Georgia Senate sends $140M state income tax cut to Kemp

Senators voted 35-15 to pass House Bill 593, which would raise the amount someone could earn before starting to pay state income taxes. The standard deduction for an individual would rise from $4,600 to $5,400, while the standard deduction for a married couple filing jointly would rise from $6,000 to $7,100. Individual tax filers would save up to $43 a year, while married couples filing jointly would save up to $63.